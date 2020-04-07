Planning approval for £12m Barons Court development

"The design extends the Edwardian terrace typology around the site, continuing the rhythm of the surrounding streetscape," the architect says

Southern Housing Group plans to start works on the redevelopment of Ada Lewis House on Palliser Road in February 2021 – four of its framework contractors will be invited to tender. The latest cost estimate is £10,980,000 to £12,133,000.

The London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham granted planning permission last month for the development of 36 affordable homes.

Ada Lewis House was built by the Samuel Lewis Housing Trust in the 1920s. Originally a hostel for single women, it was named after the wife of Samuel Lewis, who left money in his will to build homes for the poor. Samuel Lewis Housing Trust became Southern Housing Group in 2001.

Southern Housing Group’s executive director of development and growth, Oliver Boundy, said: “This development will provide much needed affordable homes for families in the borough. However, it is in a conservation area and so we always knew that getting public support would be important.”

Consultation events in May 2019 and January 2020 led to design refinements, such as increasing the distance between street-facing windows and planting more trees.

Jamie O’Sullivan, architect at Child Graddon Lewis, who designed the new building, said: “The design extends the Edwardian terrace typology around the site, continuing the rhythm of the surrounding streetscape. Simultaneously, we have treated the site as a single building that bookends the full block to improve the continuity along Palliser Road – clearly defining the streetscape.

Enabling works are due to start in winter this year with the first families moving into their new homes in spring 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk