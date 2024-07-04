Planning approval granted for Thanet Health Campus

Thanet Health Campus will include up to 9,253 sqm of commercial floorspace, as well as a range of primary care-based services in purpose-built premises.

Other elements of the scheme on New Haine Road include an 80-bed care home, a 70-flat extra care facility and a children’s nursery.

The developer is Quinn Estates.

Chairman and chief executive Mark Quinn said: “We are excited to gain planning permission for Thanet Health Campus, which marks our first development in Thanet. Not only will this be an exemplary health campus which will enhance the healthcare provision for local people, it also represents significant employment opportunities. Alongside the jobs created by the medical campus, there will also be a significant boost in employment from the commercial element of the scheme.

“We’re also extremely proud that the scheme is 100% affordable housing, including an extra care facility for the most vulnerable members of the community. Quinn Estates is looking forward to bringing forward this project and making a real difference to the people of Thanet.”

Granting of outline planning permission follows the submission of an planning application in December 2023. A detailed planning application for the new medical centre is expected to be submitted later this year.

