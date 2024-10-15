Planning approvals halved in government’s first 100 days

Builders not blockers...

For all the talk of builders not blockers and a relaxation of planning rules, there is little evidence of it yet. In fact, things appear to have got worse at this stage.

Glenigan’s October review closely equates to prime minister Keir Starmer’s first 100 days in office and it is not the immediate turnaround for which some might have been hoping.

In addition to Glenigan’s findings, The Times reported this week that 40% of major infrastructure projects had been delayed – and that’s not including the ones already cancelled, like the A27 Arundel bypass and the A303 Stonehenge tunnel.

Deadlines for ministerial decisions on development consent orders have been pushed back for the Lower Thames Crossing, the Hinckley national rail freight interchange, Luton airport expansion and the Cambridge waste water treatment plant relocation.

Sam Richards, chief executive of business campaign group Britain Remade, told the newspaper: “When the government immediately approved three major solar farms within days of sweeping to power, we cheered and had hoped the absurd situation of critical national infrastructure projects sitting on ice waiting for a ministerial decision was over.

“Recent planning delays, including to the Lower Thames Crossing, suggest this government is slipping into the same bad habits as the last one.

“If the government wants to deliver on their growth mission and get Britain building, then they can’t afford to delay decisions on crucial transport and green energy projects.”

Glenigan’s economic director Allan Willen said: “Whispers of a major infrastructure announcement in the chancellor’s upcoming budget should give the industry some cheer. Hopefully, we’ll gain more clarity on the government’s funding intentions ahead of the much-anticipated spending review, helping offset constrained activity with a boost to future major projects in transport and energy.”

