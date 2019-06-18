Planning develops for Eden Project North

Eden Project North is expected to take two years to build

The Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Report is the first stage in the preparation of the Environmental Impact Assessment and planning application for Eden Project North.

The report, submitted by Eden Project International Limited (EPIL), outlines further detail on the proposed £85m development.

The project will reflect Morecambe’s heritage, offering a vision of a seaside resort for the 21st century including re-imagined lidos, gardens, performance spaces, immersive experiences and observatories.

The original Eden Project in Cornwall opened in 2001 and comprises two geodesic domes housing thousands of different plant species. It is a major tourist attraction, drawing more than a millions visitors a year.

EPIL is the global wing of the Eden Project, whose ambition is to create projects inspired by the original Cornish vision in every habitable continent on earth. It is currently working on projects in China, Australia, Dubai, the USA and the UK.

EPIL estimates that Eden Project North will attract around 760,000 visitors per year but it will be designed to accommodate up to a million, with a daily capacity of 4,000 people.

Eden Project North would have a 4,000-capacity outdoor arena designed for live music and entertainment.

The report reveals that buildings will have a maximum height of 37.3 metres, no taller than the adjacent Grade II* listed Midland Hotel.

Eden will undertake detailed public consultation this summer and autumn and aims to submit the Environmental Statement alongside the planning application in spring 2020.

The goal is to open in spring 2023, following a two-year construction period.

David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International Limited, said: "This is an important milestone for Eden Project North. Having a positive impact on the internationally significant environment of Morecambe Bay is fundamental to our vision for this project. This report is the next step towards making Eden Project North a reality.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we have had from the local community and we look forward to working closely with everyone in the coming months and years as Eden Project North takes shape.”

EPIL is working with Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, Lancaster University, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster City Council to deliver Eden Project North.

Each of these has contributed £250,000 towards the cost of designing and planning. This is in addition to £100,000 pledged by the government.