Planning granted for third phase of Teesside scheme

An artist’s impression of the third phase at Kirkleatham Green.

Countryside Partnerships North East, part of the Vistry group, was chosen by Homes England to complete the third phase of the £119m Kirkleatham Green project, near Redcar, in April this year and submitted a planning application in May.

Now approved, work on the third phase is expected to begin next month and will include the creation of affordable homes, homes for private rent and homes for open market sale under the Linden Homes brand.

Countryside Partnerships is already working on phase one and two of the project – constructing 375 homes for sale, shared ownership and private and affordable rent – and a specialist residential village of 75 homes for people with a specific housing need.

An aerial view of the Kirkleatham Green development

Countryside Partnerships North East is currently active on 12 construction sites around the region, with a gross development value of £440m and has contracts with eight housing associations and seven local authorities.

