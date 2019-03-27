Planning permission granted for 1,500 homes in Musselburgh

The scheme includes 1,500 homes, a primary school, business space, community facilities, public parks and playing fields and an innovation hub for business.

As part of the overall site, an application by Persimmon Homes for detailed planning permission for 370 houses and 103 flats was approved at yesterday’s meeting of the council’s planning committee.

The application for the mixed-use development at Old Craighall, as allocated in the Local Development Plan, was submitted following community consultation. The total site is 116.5 hectares and refers to land around Queen Margaret University (QMU) and Musselburgh railway station and to the north and south of the A1. The plans include improvements to the junction off the A1 at QMU as well as the creation of pedestrian and cycle routes, including the council’s Segregated Active Travel Corridor.

The Innovation Hub at Queen Margaret University is part of the multi-million-pound Edinburgh & South East Scotland City Region Deal, which will contribute to the joint development between East Lothian Council and QMU. The hub will facilitate an expansion of the university’s existing Scottish Centre for Food Development & Innovation and will also provide flexible commercial space for small and medium sized businesses in the food & drink sector.

Council officers had recommended granting of permission in principle for the two applications with conditions and a Section 75 agreement to fund transport infrastructure improvements, contributions for the new primary school and for secondary education provision and for community pitches. Planning committee members unanimously agreed to approve both applications.