Planning permission granted for £83m Bermondsey development

The Newhams Yard scheme

The Newhams Yard scheme, at 151-157 Tower Bridge Road, comprises three buildings of up to 10 storeys with retail, restaurant and office amenities on the ground floor.

The plans, brought foreward by Galliard Homes in association with Acorn Property Group,show 86 apartments of varying sizes, alongside 143 aparthotel residences. The first phase of apartments is due to be complete in the second quarter of 2020.

Galliard Homes sales director David Galman said: “Galliard Homes are delighted with the decision made by Southwark Council granting planning permission for our new scheme Newhams Yard. The scheme is in a prominent position providing easy access to Tanner Street and Bermondsey Street and is immersed within the vibrant local Bermondsey community. The scheme will create a new communal hub for the local area with a variety of cafes, restaurants and retail opportunities which we anticipate will be very popular with local residents.”

