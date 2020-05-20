Planning permission granted for Britain's largest new-build railway station

Old Oak Common station is designed by WSP and WilkinsonEyre. It will be built by Balfour Beatty Vinci Systra JV

The application was approved by the Old Oak & Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) for what will be the largest new railway station ever built in the UK.

A joint venture of Balfour Beatty, Vinci and Systra (BBVS) was awarded the £1bncontract to build the new HS2 station in September 2019 and is set to begin work on site in June 2020.

Old Oak Common station will have 14 platforms within an 850-metre long station box.

Design features include a sequence of interlocking curved roof forms to reduce the need for columns and provide clear sight lines across the station. The roof design also helps to provide natural ventilation and reduce energy consumption.

The station design development has been led by consulting engineer WSP with architectural support from WilkinsonEyre.

When operational, the station is expected to be used by up to 250,000 passengers a day, making it one of the busiest railway stations in the country, as it provides an intersection between HS2, the Elizabeth Line (Crossrail), Heathrow Express and trains to/from Wales and the West of England.

The HS2 station is expected to be a catalyst for the wider regeneration of Old Oak and Park Royal’s derelict industrial sites.

HS2 Ltd stations director Matthew Botelle said: “The planning approval for the Old Oak Common super-hub station is an important milestone in the delivery of Britain’s new world-class low carbon railway. Building a new railway station for the UK on this scale and size will be an incredible achievement for British engineering.

“HS2 is set to be a catalyst to transform this area of West London, making it one of the best connected development sites in the UK. We will continue to work with OPDC and other local partners to ensure that this opportunity is maximised.”

Old Oak & Park Royal Development Corporation chair Liz Peace said: “The approval of HS2’s Old Oak Common Station design marks a significant milestone in the delivery of this nationally important project. The new station will unlock a huge regeneration opportunity, bringing billions of pounds of investment into the local community and the wider UK economy.

“Now, more so than ever, the delivery of new and affordable homes and jobs at Old Oak and Park Royal is needed to capitalise on the unrivalled connectivity that HS2 will bring. By working closely with key stakeholders and partners, including HS2, the local London boroughs and Network Rail, while listening to and collaborating with local people, we can make sure these public benefits are realised.”

OPDC also approved two further planning applications, for lorry movements and for onsite road layouts which will be necessary for the operation and the flow of traffic on the station site.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk