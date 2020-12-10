Plans advance for Phoenix light rail

The funds will cover nearly 40% of the total project cost for the 9km South Central Extension/Downtown Hub project.

“It is thrilling to see this grant agreement, which comes at a time when investment could not be more important,” said Phoenix mayor and Valley Metro Rail Board vice chair Kate Gallego. “We have been working towards this day for years and it is a personal passion for me because of the economic development, business, education and community connections that light rail can deliver.”

In addition to 9km of new track, the project also includes the construction of the Downtown Hub which will create a two-line light rail system and provide support for major events in the region, such as Super Bowl LVII in 2023. It also covers investment for the entire corridor and community through aspects such as upgraded utilities, landscaping, local art and mobility enhancements.

Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema said: “Today’s funding announcement of the South Central Light Rail Extension will create jobs, expand transportation options and grow Arizona’s economy.”

