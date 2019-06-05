Plans announced for $500m+ refurb of Canadian tunnel

Minister of infrastructure and communities François-Philippe Champagne announced the plan

The Canadian government and the province of Quebec have committed the funding for upgrades to the 52-year-old Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel in Montreal.

Rehabilitation of the crossing will be accompanied by modernisation of operating systems, such as lighting, electrical systems and fire protection systems. The project also includes the complete reconstruction of Highway 25 between Charron Island and the Sherbrooke interchange, as well as the construction of infrastructure for public transit along highways 20 and 25.

“I am thrilled to announce our support for the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel project, which will make a real difference for citizens travelling between Montreal and the South Shore,” said minister of infrastructure and communities François-Philippe Champagne. “The rehabilitation of the tunnel will allow users to travel efficiently and safely, as well as support the economic development of the region, of Quebec and of Canada, by facilitating the transportation of goods. In order to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow, we must continue to work together to build strong and inclusive communities and ensure the success of future generations.”

Minister for transport Chantal Rouleau added: “The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel is a vital link between the Island of Montreal and the South Shore. I am therefore pleased that the Government of Canada is providing financial support for this major rehabilitation project, which will ensure that this infrastructure, one of our most important in Quebec and even in the rest of Canada, is maintained. In addition, the implementation of major public transit mitigation measures, including several that will be maintained after the work is completed, will provide the public with alternative travel options.”