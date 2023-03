Artist's impression of an Avant development

The £58m development in Awsworth, two miles from Ilkeston town centre, is set to have 250 new-build homes.

Located on Shilo Way, the 25-acre site was acquired by Avant Homes in April 2022. The development will be called Bennerley View.

Work is set to start on site next month and take four years to build out, with the first homes set to be ready for occupation in November this year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk