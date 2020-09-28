Plans approved for £80m Miles Platting development

The planned Manox Mews

The £80m plans were submitted by regeneration specialist Engie and Landcare (East Manchester) Ltd, part of the NPL Group, the land development company that owns the site.

The development will be built in Miles Platting between the Rochdale canal and Coleshill Street, where a former Manox/Degussa chemical plant stood. Plans show a mix of house types and 8,8055 sqm of open space and courtyards.

There is a big focus on smart technology and sustainability – with electric car charging points and air source heat pumps for heating and hot water.

Engie and Landcare now working with the finance people to get going on site in early 2021.

NPL managing director Simon Towers said: “The proposed plan focusses on creating a new family orientated community with a range of homes for all ages. The scheme will provide a high-quality sustainable neighbourhood, including local shops and enhanced connections into and around the site, ensuring that the new development is well integrated with the wider community.”

James Crow, divisional head of investments & development management at Engie UK

Ireland, said: “This is an exemplar of regeneration in the modern world – taking a derelict brownfield site and transforming it into a multi-tenure, energy efficient development with much-needed new homes. This scheme will benefit from Engie’s integrated service offering – ranging from our expertise in place making and regeneration, experience of building with the newest materials and utilising smart technology and energy efficient infrastructure to benefit both the environment and residents’ finances over the long run.”

