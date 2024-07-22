Plans approved for Salford’s Crescent Innovation

Artist's impression of Crescent Innovation

The Crescent Innovation scheme comprises 933 new homes, 1.7m sq ft of new commercial innovation, academic, and research floorspace.

It also includes what the developers call “active ground-floor space” and “a new movement hub”. [Me neither]

Crescent Innovation is being brought forward by the Crescent partnership, comprised of Salford City Council, the University of Salford, and English Cities Fund (ECF) – a joint venture between Homes England, Legal & General and Muse. The concept is to promote economic growth by investing in links between academia and business. The designer is Make Architects.

Spanning 29 acres between Broughton Road East and University Road, Crescent Innovation will be linked to the wider masterplan by Salford Rise – a five-acre podium that will span Frederick Road.

The go-ahead for Crescent Innovation follows the completion of three university facilities – the North of England Robotics Innovation Centre, the Science, Engineering, and Environment (SEE) building, and Energy House 2.0.

Salford city mayor Paul Dennett said: “With our Crescent partners – ECF and University of Salford – we are pushing ahead with our vision to create world-class research and development facilities that local people and businesses can benefit from. The Crescent Innovation proposals are a key element of the wider vision for the Crescent area and will change the face of the area through the creation of a high-quality innovation environment, where people can achieve their full potential.”

University of Salford vice-chancellor Nic Beech added: “This is a major milestone in our shared mission to transform Salford into a global hub for innovation and groundbreaking research.”

