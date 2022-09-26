Plans for £1.2bn A12 widening submitted

A 15-mile section of the A12 in Essex is being widened to dual three lanes

Under the £1.2bn plans, a 15-mile section of the A12 between junctions 19 and 25 will be widened from a two-lane dual carriageway to carry three lanes of traffic in each direction.

If the plans are approved, two major bypasses will also be built – one at Rivenhall End and a second between Kelvedon North to the Marks Tey Interchange (junctions 24-25).

The Planning Inspectorate will now examine the plans for six months before making a recommendation to the secretary of state for transport (currently Anne-Marie Trevelyan, MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed), who will make the final decision on the development consent order (DCO).

National Highways project director Phil Davie said: “The scale of the work we aim to undertake will transform one of the busiest road links in the east of England, helping to save road users who live, work and travel in and around Essex a significant amount of time across their weekly commute.

“Anyone living locally will also know the issue of traffic, including heavy goods vehicles, using local roads as rat runs. This is dangerous and has an adverse effect on local villages and the surrounding communities. This scheme will put that traffic back on the A12, where it belongs.

“This part of the country is growing rapidly, and our plans will help to futureproof the area in terms of additional housing and supporting continued economic growth.

“The decision to accept the DCO application represents a major milestone for the scheme, not only for us as the project team, but for all those who have supported and helped to drive this project forward over a number of years.”

