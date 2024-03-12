Plans for Welborne village centre submitted

CGI of the planned Welborne Garden Village centre

Buckland Development is planning a new village of 6,000 homes near Fareham, between Southampton and Portsmouth. Infrastructure works to prepare the first phase of house-building has already begun and the first homes are expected before the end of this year.

A detailed planning application for Welborne’s village centre has now been submitted to Fareham Borough Council, presenting a traditional-looking high street for the new community, dressed like any English market town.

Buckland hopes to start construction of the £50 million village centre later this year and is targeting completion 30 months later in spring 2027

Inspired by Hampshire market towns such as Alresford, Wickham and Stockbridge, Welborne village centre will have flats and houses alongside commercial spaces, including a traditional pub/hotel, shops and a community hall crowned with a bell tower.

Local businesses contributed to the design and planning phase, and favourable lease terms are promised to enable local companies to establish themselves in the Village.

John Beresford, managing director of Buckland Development, said: “In the design of the village centre, we've thoughtfully merged Hampshire's heritage with the principles of sustainability. Our goal is to create a village centre that becomes the perfect image of what we’d all like to call home. A place that is warm, functional, friendly, and full of shops and places to socialise. This place is about more than just homes – it’s a foundation for local business and a welcoming space for all, starting with our very first residents at Welborne. We're creating economic, environmental and social value which will last for generations.”

