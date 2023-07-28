Plans go in for £150m Antrim business park expansion

CGI of the enlarged park

Errigal is seeking permission from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for more than 900,000 sq ft of new build warehouse and distribution space, the redevelopment of existing warehouses and a rooftop solar array.

The proposed plans would see the completed park span a total of 1.7 million sq ft (39 acres).

Subject to approval, Errigal hopes to be on site for phase one of the build in early 2024.

Errigal is a specialist fit-out contractor with expertise in partition systems, external façade, interior fitout and ceilings. Past projects include 22 Bishopsgate and Battersea Power Station in London, the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and Adare Manor in Limerick.

It bought the Enkalon site in 2019 and has since carried out £2m of upgrade works.

Cormac McCloskey, joint managing director of Errigal Group, said: “The consultation process for our proposed redevelopment and extension of Enkalon Business Park has been overwhelmingly positive, with meaningful engagement from local representatives, residents and businesses. Following this engagement with key stakeholders, our team has refined and finalised our planning submission and we’re excited to take this project through the next stage.”

