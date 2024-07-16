Plans go in for £1.7bn Edgware tower blocks

Howells' masterplan for Edgware includes 25 tower blocks of up to 29 storeys

Ballymore acquired The Broadwalk Centre in 2020 and is working on the Edgware town centre scheme with Places for London, the property arm of Transport for London, which owns the bus station and garage.

The masterplan, devised by Howells, proposes to erect 3,365 housing units, including 1,150 affordable homes, and 463 student accommodation spaces.

There would be 25 tower blocks of up to 29 storeys across the 10.3 ha site and the bus garage would be put underground.

As a trade-off, a new Deans Brook Nature Park would be created by unlocking five acres of land that has been inaccessible to the public for almost 100 years.

The new town square and centre will more than double the existing volume of commercial space, with a new larger Sainsburys supermarket, a leisure centre and a cinema. There will also be new offices and workspaces tailored for small and medium sized businesses.

The development aims to generate zero emissions once in operation and includes the use of renewable energy sources, such as air heat pumps, and will incorporate solar panels and green roofs.

The project team includes Mott Macdonald as engineer, with Hoare Lea & Partners as building services consultant.

Ballymore managing director John Mulryan said: “Edgware is an incredible town with a rich history – and this site presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We’re submitting this application 100 years on from the opening of Edgware station. With this masterplan we are looking to help Edgware continue to thrive over the next 100 years – with new homes, green spaces, job opportunities, sustainable travel, as well as places for friends and family to spend time together and make memories among new shops, restaurants, and community spaces. We’re proud of the plans we’re submitting, and we thank the huge numbers of people in the community who’ve met our design team and helped shape these plans.”

Places for London chief executive Graeme Craig said: “Following extensive engagement with the local community and close collaboration with our partner, Ballymore, we are pleased that the planning application to deliver an enhanced and improved town centre for Edgware has now been submitted. It looks to revitalise and support the local economy, alongside new opportunities for the community to explore new green and open spaces, while also delivering the homes that the capital urgently needs.

“Sustainability has been considered throughout the design process and is at the heart of the proposals. From a new transport interchange to cycling and walking improvements, these designs will help to encourage sustainable travel and make Edgware and London an even more fantastic place for people to live, work and travel in.”

Many locals are not happy at the scale and intensity of the scheme. “This will be one of the highest density developments in the whole of the UK,” said the campaign group Save Our Edgware.

Subject to consent, the first phase would be delivered by 2031. This would include: the new nature park, retail, leisure, cinema, around 1,000 homes, the supermarket, office, bus station and garage as well as a library and community centre. The whole development has an anticipated completion date of 2036.

