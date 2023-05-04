Plans go in for Crawley retirement scheme

CGI of Untold Living's Crawley plans

Crawley, in West Sussex, will be the first development for Untold Living, a new business launched in January this year with backing from Matter Real Estate.

Untold Living has applied to Crawley Borough Council to build 105 extra-care apartments and 10 bungalows.

The later living developer-operator plans 105 one- and two-bedroom apartments, spread across a pair three- and four-storey buildings, on the site of Crawley’s Oakhurst Grange Care Home, which closed in 2013.

Subject to planning permission, the development will also have 10 bungalows (each 915 sq ft) and 73,300 sq ft of green and recreational space across the 163,800 sq ft site.

On-site amenities will include lounge and bar space, dining area, orangery, hairdresser, cinema, activities room and a treatment room.

Untold Living chief executive Russell Jewell said: “This is a transformational opportunity for Crawley to breathe new life into a long-disused site and provide much-needed accommodation for local elderly people.

“Many thousands of older people are living in accommodation that is wholly unsuited to their needs, which poses a very real risk to their mental and physical wellbeing.

"The Untold Living scheme in Crawley will not only provide round-the-clock care and support to residents, but also help to tackle numerous chronic issues affecting older people that have been linked to cognitive decline, in particular isolation and loneliness.”

The planning application is expected to go before Crawley Borough Council’s planning committee later this year.

Untold Living launched in January 2023 and operates the 64-unit Chantry Court village in Westbury, Wiltshire. The company is targeting a GDV of £300m for its initial development pipeline.

