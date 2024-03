CGI of proposed house types to be built by Avant in Elland

Avant Homes wants to build an estate of 314 residential properties in Elland, which is between Huddersfield and Halifax..

Called Coppice Quarter and located off Exley Lane, the proposed 27-acre development will comprise a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

If Calderdale Council approves, work at the development is expected to start in December 2024, with the first residents moving into their new homes in July 2025.

