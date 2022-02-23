Plans go in for Seafield regeneration

Developer Manse (Seafield) and contractor J Smart & Co want to build on the site of the former Vauxhall garage on Seafield Road East.

They said that the proposed redevelopment will act as a catalyst for the overall regeneration of Seafield and see the delivery of up to 220 new homes, including affordable housing, on the brownfield site.

The application to the city council is for planning permission in principle (PPiP).

The Seafield area is currently dominated by industrial and car retail operations and the existing Local Development Plan envisages alternative uses, such as residential, to be acceptable in the area.

Manse and Smart said that the city council’s recently published Proposed City Plan 2030 also sets out a long-term vision for this part of the city as a substantial new urban residential quarter. They said that their proposals present an ideal opportunity for the early realisation of this vision.

Feedback from a public consultation event held in February 2021 has been incorporated into the emerging proposals and a series of pre-application meetings has been held with city council planning, highways, flood, environmental and landscape officials.

It is expected that, subject to successful determination of the application, redevelopment of the property could begin in 2023 following the relocation of the car showrooms to new purpose-built facilities.

Colin MacPherson from Manse said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward this planning application for Seafield. It will serve to act as a much-needed catalyst, meeting council aspirations for the overall regeneration of the area and its desire for residential development on brownfield sites to meet the city’s housing needs.”

