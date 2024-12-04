Plans in for £10bn Northumberland data centre

Up to 10 data centre buildings could be erected in Cambois, totalling 540,000 square metres

QTS Data Centres, an American company, has submitted an outline planning application to Northumberland County Council for the erection of up to 10 data centre buildings totalling up to 540,000 square metres along with ancillary structures, substation and other associated works.

The facility at Cambois, near Blyth, would represent an investment of up to £10bn, the council said.

It would also create 1,200 long-term construction jobs over several years of construction and enable the council to establish a £110m fund for further economic development.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I welcome this latest step in the development of what will be one of western Europe’s largest artificial intelligence data hub at Cambois. Subject to it meeting all the requirements of the planning committee, this scheme is a multi-billion vote of confidence in Northumberland’s future.”

The application will be considered by the council’s strategic planning committee early in the New Year.

