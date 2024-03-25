Plans in for £118m Darlington office block

CGI of the planned new government complex

The Government Property Agency (GPA) has submitted a planning application to Darlington Borough Council to build a four-storey building on the Darlington Economic Campus (DEC).

Construction of the new building is scheduled to begin later this year and be completed in early 2027.

The government is investing £118m in the project as part of its drive to move civil servants away from London. Some 1,450 civil servants are expected to work in the new Brunswick Street offices.

When completed, Brunswick Street will form part of a government campus of three buildings, including Feethams House and Bishopsgate House, all in Darlington town centre.

It will increase the total number of Darlington-based civil servants to more than 2,300.

More than 800 civil servants are already based in Darlington across eight departments, including the Treasury, the Department for Education, and the Department for Business & Trade (DBT), for whom Darlington is its second headquarters.

Other departments based at the Darlington Economic Campus include the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, the Office for National Statistics, the Department for Culture, Media & Sport, the Competition & Markets Authority and the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero.

Clive Anderson, director of capital projects at the GPA, said: “In submitting our planning application, we are a step closer to creating another highly sustainable new government hub which will boost the local economy and see a modern, inspirational and energy-efficient workplace for government departments and their staff attracted to a rewarding civil service career based in Darlington.”

