Plans in for £130m Goole housing development

Chief executive Richard Beal visits the development site in Goole

Beal Homes has submitted detailed plans for the first phase of an 800-home development on a 73-acre site in Goole, East Yorkshire.

Beal intends to build out the site over a 15-year period, creating a development with an estimated value of £130m.

Outline planning consent was granted for development of the Goole site in 2016 and now, having secured the land, Beal has submitted a reserved matters application for the first phase of 196 open market properties and 10 affordable homes, as well as a main access road and other essential infrastructure to open up the site.

The development will include the provision of a new primary school.

Depending on planning approval, it is expected construction of the first homes will begin this summer.

Chief executive Richard Beal said: “This will be the largest single development we have ever delivered and will make a major contribution to our ambitious growth strategy. We see Goole as an up-and-coming area enjoying substantial investment and economic growth. That stimulus is creating significant demand for high-quality new homes that this development aims to meet.”

Siemens is planning to build a £200m factory in Goole to build and commission trains.

Beal has also recently announced a £15m development of 55 homes in Beverley. With infrastructure works under way, it is anticipated the first properties will be released for sale at the St John’s Fold development in late spring.