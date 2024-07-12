Plans in for £1bn Salford retail park redevelopment

CGI of MattBrook Architects' vision for Regent Park

Plans have been submitted to Salford City Council to transform the 130,000 sq ft Regent Retail Park site into a new retail and residential neighbourhood.

The site is designated as a local centre under Salford City Council’s planning policy, dictating that considerable retail space is retained.

Regent Park has been conceived by Henley Investment Management in partnership with MattBrook Architects. The scheme includes up to 3,300 new homes within five acres of open space, and a 3.5-acre park. Gross development value is put at approximately £1bn.

Henley chief executive Ian Rickwood said: “Our vision is to create a new green and sustainable neighbourhood for Salford, one that meets the needs of future generations. Regent Park will deliver a new local centre for the area, with retail, community and green space at the heart of the plans. Our proposals will bring forward more and enhanced retail space, a new park and village square, along with much needed high-quality homes.

“We’ve undertaken extensive public consultation with the local community, stakeholders and the council and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

