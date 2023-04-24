Plans in for £60m Newcraighall East development

Artist's impression of the development, designed by JM Architects

The site, east of Glennie Road in Newcraighall, forms part of the local development plan and already has an existing planning approval in principle.

The proposals, designed by JM Architects, form part of a £60m investment by Cullross. Plans consist of 236 properties, with a mix of 1-, 2-, and 3-bed flats, garden flats, duplex flats, and townhouses. Three out of four properties will be designated as affordable and be managed by Hillcrest.

The detailed planning application has been submitted to Edinburgh City Council following the completion of the pre-application notice consultation period, which commenced in December 2022.

Cullross director Mark Beaton said: “There has been significant community interest in the proposals at our community events and having reviewed all the feedback that was received we have incorporated suggestions and ideas where possible.

“We are excited to be able to provide 75% of the new homes as affordable, with the remaining properties being private. We believe both this mix of tenure and property types will provide a great enhancement to the existing Newcraighall community and provide an opportunity for many looking to move into the area or into larger or smaller properties.

"As a company, we place a premium on a strong relationship and collaboration with the community, and we hope that having listened to the feedback received at the two community events, the finalised proposals for the development will be well received.”

