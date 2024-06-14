Plans in for £800m Poplar estate regeneration

The Teviot Estate redevelopment masterplan is by architects BPTW

An £800m redevelopment by the Hill Group and Poplar Housing & Regeneration Community Association (HARCA) will provide around 1,900 new homes over five phases. This will be complemented by new open spaces, play areas, shops, community and, in the final phase, a new mosque.

The 17-year redevelopment of Teviot is set to be one of the largest estate regenerations in London.

The partnership has submitted an outline planning application for all phases of the masterplan, including detailed proposals for the first phase of development. Phase 1 is set to deliver 475 homes. Subject to approvals, the project is scheduled to start onsite in April 2025, with the first homes expected to be completed by 2028. The entire project is forecast to be completed by 2042.

Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill said: “The regeneration of Teviot is going to change the lives of thousands of residents, bringing high-quality homes and improved wellbeing. The community has been at the heart of the plans since conception and we are committed to delivering on our promises to residents, collaborating to create an improved neighbourhood for all. We know that people not only want better quality, energy-efficient homes but also improved access to jobs, more support for young people and less fear of crime, so we are pleased to reach this important milestone in rewriting the future for this community.”

