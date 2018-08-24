Plans in for BMM JV's £42m Hull flood defence works

A visualisation of part of the waterfront works

The Humber Hull Frontage Improvement Scheme is designed to improve an 8km stretch of tidal flood defences in the Humber Estuary to better protect 113,000 homes and businesses that are at risk from tidal flooding.

Assuming the city council approves, work would start at the end of the year, with completion expected by the end of 2020.

Contractor BMM JV – a joint venture between BAM Nuttall and Mott MacDonald – has the contract to deliver the project, which will help improve flood risk along the city’s waterfront.

Over the last few years, the Environment Agency has reviewed the existing Humber flood defences from Fleet Drain to the west of the city, through Hull, to Lord’s Clough in the east. This work has identified nine sites where work is now being proposed, including St Andrew’s Quay, Albert Dock and Victoria Dock Village.

Environment Agency project manager Helen Tattersdale said: “It is vital for Hull to have improved defences to protect against the potential devastating tidal flooding from the Humber Estuary.

“This investment has enabled us to assess a significant length of the current flood defence walls and embankments that run along the Hull frontage to come up with a scheme that will better protect the city both now and in the future taking into account climate change.”

The Humber Hull Frontage Improvement Scheme is one of a number of tidal flood alleviation projects that form part of the Humber Flood Risk Management Strategy.