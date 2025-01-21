Plans in for Bo’ness expansion

Cala house types

Cala Homes (West) is developing a 38.3-acre site on Crawfield Road in Bo’ness that is allocated for residential use in the Falkirk local development plan.

The site already has planning permission in principle.

Included in the detailed proposals that have now been submitted for approval a mix of 188 private and 33 affordable homes ranging from three- to five-bedroom homes arranged as terraces, semi-detached and detached, all with air or ground source heat and electric vehicle charging points.

The development site forms an extension of the existing Bo’ness community.

Michael Clements, land manager at Cala Homes (West), said: “Cala has a great opportunity to create a sustainable new neighbourhood in Bo’ness that will address the demand for private and affordable homes and inject significant investment into the local region. Our masterplan has been carefully considered to include an array of features that will deliver a truly unique place to call home, as well as enhance the wider local community.

“With a strong track record of delivering highly sought-after homes in Falkirk, including at Kinnaird Wynd, we are committed to continuing our investment in the region and making a positive, lasting impact. The submission of our planning application for the Bo’ness development is an important milestone in this journey.”

Cala was founded as City of Aberdeen Land Association in 1875. More recently it was owned by Legal & General until its sale to private equity investors Sixth Street Partners and Patron Capital in September 2024.

