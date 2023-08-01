Plans in for Cheshire warehousing

CGI of the planned development

The speculative development, designed to meet EPC A and BREEAM Excellent ratings, would provide 213,159 sq ft of warehousing space with 11,916 sq ft of office accommodation.

Subject to planning consent, construction could start in March 2024 with completion as soon as September 2024, the developer says.

The application follows Rula’s acquisition of 25 acres of development land at Winsford Gateway earlier this year. In May Rula also submitted applications for two smaller industrial units offering 75,000 sq ft and 28,000 sq ft of accommodation on the estate.

Development director Anthony Clitheroe said: “With infrastructure already in place we can offer fully serviced plots for immediate development.”

Rula Developments has to date delivered 800,000 sq ft of logistics and industrial space across 132 acres of land and has 1.2 million sq ft of development either contracted or under development. Current projects include the speculative delivery of Eclipse, a 405,000 sq ft scheme in Doncaster, and a 369,000 sq ft development at Broadway Green in Oldham.

