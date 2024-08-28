Plans in for next phase of Parkside colliery regeneration

Parkside Regeneration LLP, a joint venture of St Helens Borough Council and developer Langtree, is seeking outline consent for up to three industrial buildings totalling 155,000 square metres.

Detailed planning permission is also being sought for site infrastructure, including roads, drainage and landscape design. Further paths and exercise areas are proposed which, when linked with those in phase one, will see more than 4.5 km of landscaped trails available for use on what has been a closed site since 1957.

Councillor Anthony Burns, leader of St Helens Borough Council, said: "Parkside is a vital part of our plans for inclusive growth for our economy, and progressing opportunities on this regionally significant site will unlock wider prosperity for our borough in the future. We are fortunate to have a site that is ready for development and will bring high quality jobs and much more for our residents."

Phase one of Parkside was granted its final consent in March 2024 when a reserved matters planning application was approved by St Helens Borough Council's planning committee.

Spawforths is the planning consultant for the scheme, with consulting engineer Curtins advising on highways and transport matters, Fletcher Rae the architect and TPM Landscape the landscape architect.

Contractors and suppliers have already been invited to register their interest in getting involved with the construction of both phases of the project. Almost 200 firms have registered work is now under way on supporting applicants with pre-qualification requirements. Any business still wishing to register can do so at https://thisisparkside.co.uk/local-suppliers

