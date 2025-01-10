Plans in for Weston's Tropicana revival

The Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare

Tropicana is a 1930s promenade building on the seafront in Weston-super-Mare that has seen better days. In 2015 it hosted Banksy’s Dismaland exhibition.

The council’s vision for the site is for it to become a nationally significant venue for culture, arts and entertainment.

The £9m refurbishment will increase the site’s capacity to over 5,000 people and introduce sustainable energy and operating systems, including heart pumps and solar panels.

The existing 1980s internal building will be demolished and replaced with a new structure to host indoor events for around 1,000 people. The main 1930s promenade building will be repaired and spruced up

The application has been made by Morgan Sindall Construction, North Somerset Council’s appointed pre-construction contractor for the Tropicana project.

The works are designed by architecture firm RCKa in September. Exeter-based KTA Architects, working with Morgan Sindall Construction, has collaborated with RCKa to evolve designs following public consultation.

Graham Kingdon, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the southwest, said that the proposed double-height space within a steel-framed building would maximise acoustic performance, enhance structural efficiency, and optimise the use of space on the site.

“Additionally, the external walls are designed to be illuminated by light washing, with profiled parapets finished in a brick façade. These elements combine to give the proposed new building a distinctive and unique character for a visually appealing finish,” he said. “We believe that these latest designs provide a practical and interesting solution to restoring elements of the historic pavilion, while also delivering purpose-built indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces.”

Subject to planning approval, work is due to complete by March 2026. Alongside the physical work, North Somerset Council is also working on the procurement of an operator to run the venue for at least 20 years.

The Tropicana project is part of North Somerset Council’s placemaking vision for the town, funded by a £20m ‘levelling up’ grant from the previous government. Other sites getting a makeover include Birnbeck Pier, Grove Park, Marine Lake and shops on the High Street.

Councillor Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council's executive member responsible for seafronts, and investment in the Tropicana, said: “The submission of this planning application marks a key milestone in the life of the Tropicana. This iconic landmark building has seen several changes over the years since opening in 1937 and the new proposed designs support our vision to create a fit for purpose entertainment venue. They meet industry standards to help us attract the best operator for the next 20-plus years and take the venue into the future.”

The planning application reference is 24/P/2691/R3. More details, including drawings, are on the council’s website at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/planning.

