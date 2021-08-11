Plans in for Widnes regeneration scheme

Artist's impression of the development

Cityheart Limited, Halton Borough Council’s appointed development partner for the proposed scheme on Foundry Lane in Halebank, has submitted plans for 86 new homes in the first phase.

Cityheart was founded in 2005 by managing director Mark McNamee, who was previously managing director of David McLean Developments. It was selected as the preferred development partner by Halton Borough Council to redevelop the former industrial site in March 2021. Together with the council, it is working on the final masterplan for the wider redevelopment of the area, which is expected to be released later this year.

The developer has partnered with Torus as its registered housing provider. Torus will take ownership and manage the new homes as a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership options.

The project team includes architect Corstorphine & Wright, landscape architect DEP and planning consultant Zerum.

Cityheart director Warren Taylor said: “This is a significant milestone in facilitating the delivery of this vibrant new regeneration project in the heart of Halebank. This application signifies the critical next step in allowing Cityheart to commence works on site later this year in order to deliver the homes for our partner, Torus, by summer 2023.”

Halton Borough Council executive board member for the physical environment, Cllr Ron Hignett, added: “This regeneration project is vital to the future sustainability of the region and will provide much needed affordable housing, helping to build new communities and dramatically improve the area.”

