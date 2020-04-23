Plans in for York enabling infrastructure

Plans for York Central produced by Arup

The York Central Partnership has submitted its plans for the first phase of infrastructure works to unlock the York Central site and allow development to start.

The partnership is made up of Network Rail, Homes England and the City of York Council, with support from the National Railway Museum

First stage of redeveloping the 45 hectare-site is to put in enabling infrastructure. The first reserved matters application proposals include new access routes throughout the site, with bridges and cycleways, and a new rail siding to be used by the National Railway Museum.

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden said: “York Central has huge potential to deliver benefits for residents across the city and I would like to thank our staff and partners for their efforts in reaching this major milestone, despite the significant impact of Coronavirus on the city.”

If the planning application receives permission, the partnership plans to appoint a contractor after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted with the expectation that work will start in early 2021.

Project director Ian Gray said: “This planning application marks a major step towards the creation of a new quarter for the city. The creation of easy and safe access for pedestrians, cyclists, public transport and cars will ensure that the development will unlock a critical economic opportunity and much needed new homes.

“The scale of the infrastructure shows the commitment of the partners and the determination of government to level up the North by creating 2,500 new homes and up to 6,500 new jobs in the city.”

