Plans in to start £650m Nottingham development

Canal Turn is phase 1a of The Island Quarter development. Image courtesy of architect Jestico & Whiles.

The £650m Island Quarter development is one of the biggest city centre regeneration schemes in the UK. And with the planning application for phase one now submitted to Nottingham City Council, it has just got a step closer to construction.

Phase 1A, known as Canal Turn, will include a three-storey 2,000 m2 pavilion on the waterfront, with two restaurants and 500 m2 of events space.

The detailed planning application also features provision for a bandstand and public realm to open up the canal basin area.

The overall plans for the site, which has been derelict for many years, show new housing, office space, creative spaces, a hotel, PRS apartments and student accommodation.

Christopher Ware, property director of Conygar, the developer behind the scheme, said: “We are delighted to be progressing with the planning application for Canal Turn, the first part of the first phase of The Island Quarter development. Each stage of preparing the planning application has been carefully considered and thought out and promises to create a thriving community and vibrant future for Nottingham for many years to come.

“The ultimate vision is to create a unique place that will be seen as a worldwide destination for Nottingham, providing year-round interest and community facilities and will be a place for Nottingham to come together, to live, work and enjoy.”

Outline planning consent for the project, which is expected to take up to 10 years to complete, was approved by Nottingham’s planning committee in April 2019.

Richard Watson, director of Conygar Nottingham, said: “We have been working closely with the architects Jestico & Whiles and the design team to develop these detailed plans. We have undertaken a lot of research over the last few years, not only with Nottingham City Council, but also the people of Nottingham to ensure that we are creating a development that is fit for the city and the UK. The whole development will be of huge benefit to the local economy and will create thousands of jobs during the build phase and beyond.”

