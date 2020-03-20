Plans lodged for Aberdeen road scheme

The project will be a major upgrade to the city’s roads network as Berryden Road and nearby roads are currently operating beyond capacity. It is intended to improve the efficiency of the road, cycleway and pavement network through improving journey time reliability, relieving congestion, and improving infrastructure for walking and cycling.

It involves widening the existing road and junction improvements between Skene Square and Ashgrove Road, and the construction of a new section of road between Ashgrove Road and Kittybrewster roundabout, adding more than 1.7miles of additional lane capacity in total. The improved section of road would have traffic light junctions instead of roundabouts, except for the Kittybrewster roundabout which will remain.

Once complete, the project will provide more than 10 new pedestrian crossings, approximately almost a mile of additional footways and 2.2 miles of new cycle tracks, all aimed at encouraging people to walk and cycle more.

Planning permission is required for only some parts of the project. Other parts are in a conservation area and require listed building and conservation area consents.

The applications detail proposals to demolish houses and flats that have been voluntarily purchased by Aberdeen City Council. Routing proposals avoid the need for the listed The Father’s House (former Rosemount Parish Church) and tenement flats on the corner of Westburn Road/Berryden Road to be demolished.

The applications are supported by various assessments including those considering for noise, flooding, ecology and heritage implications and proposals for mitigation.

The planning permission application follows on from various consultation events held with the public.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman, said: “It is to be welcomed that the planning application and various consents have been applied for the Berryden Corridor Improvement Project. It is a significant step for this roads network scheme which will help journey time reliability, relieve congestion, and improve infrastructure for walking and cycling.

“I would encourage people to view the documents for the planning application and consents and take part in the process for the new road, pavements and cycling infrastructure being built.”

The Berryden Corridor improvement project is one of several major capital projects being undertaken by ACC as part of a £1bn programme across the city.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk