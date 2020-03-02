Plans move forward for $10.9bn Toronto subway line

HDR leads a team that will provide technical services for the line in Toronto

Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have selected the HDR-led team, which also includes Mott MacDonald, Stantec, Systra and Comtech. The work involves provision of a wide range of planning, engineering, environmental, design and construction oversight services with the goal of successful, timely project delivery.

The CAD$10.9bn (£6.4bn) Ontario Line will be a nearly 16km, free-standing subway line, with 15 proposed stations. It will run from Ontario Place/Exhibition Place through downtown Toronto to the Ontario Science Centre. It is designed to provide relief to the existing Line 1, serve fast-growing areas and bring transit to underserviced priority neighbourhoods.

“The Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area is experiencing unprecedented growth, and expanding the transit system is essential to connect people to jobs, schools and their communities,” said HDR senior vice president Tyrone Gan, principal-in-charge on the project. “The Ontario Line represents an exciting investment for Toronto, one that will not only provide relief for the existing subway system but will also create connections with the existing and planned transit network.”

