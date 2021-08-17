Plans set out for St Andrews college site

Proposals include new housing and the retention and reuse of existing listed school buildings for uses comprising residential, local retail and leisure.

A new £55m purpose-built Madras College building has been completed on a site at Langlands as part of Fife Council’s Building Fife’s Future programme. In conjunction with this, the college’s Kilrymont site was marketed for sale by Fife Council for development purposes. Madras College’s South Street site was acquired by the University of St Andrews as part of the deal for the new school.

A proposal of application notice - noting intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-weeks of community consultation - was submitted to Fife Council in July. The public will now have the chance to view proposals, ask questions of the project consultants and provide feedback. Further consultation will take place in September.

David Scanlon from Scotsman Developments said: "Our scheme will serve to regenerate the current brownfield site, retaining and reusing the existing listed school buildings, something I am aware will be greatly welcomed by the local community.

“Development will deliver much-needed housing, including affordable homes, local retail and leisure uses.”

