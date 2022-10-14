Plans submitted for £210m Huddersfield regeneration

Artist's impression of Huddersfield's future Cultural Heart

Kirklees Council’s Cultural Heart project proposes knocking down the main shopping mall and putting up a concert venue.

Following several months of public consultation, full planning permission and associated applications for listed building consents have been submitted by the council, to the council, for the project.

The application includes a new public park, a new multi-purpose 2,200-capacity events venue and multi-storey car park, an art gallery, the repurposing of the current library building to become a museum and the refurbishment of the old Queensgate Market building to house a food hall and the new library.

If approved, the existing Piazza Shopping Centre will be demolished.

The Cultural Heart project is the flagship element of Kirklees Council's wider Huddersfield Blueprint – a 10-year plan to improve the town centre.

Kirklees Council’s professional services team is led by strategic delivery partner Turner & Townsend providing cost management, project management, health & safety advice, contract services and building information modelling.

Also on the team are architect Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, consulting engineer Arup, planning consultant Pegasus Group and sustainability consultant Etude.

Turner & Townsend director Michael Grace said: “Working with the council and our partners, our team has worked extremely hard to create a high- quality multi-functional town centre scheme fit for the future. The proposal will reinvigorate listed buildings and spaces to create an inclusive, cultural centre that celebrates the district and embraces the viable use of the heritage assets within the site. We look forward to determination of the application and progressing further with this scheme.”

