Plans submitted for 75-turbine wind farm

The company said that Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm will see £1.8bn of economic investment that will be felt throughout the regional economy, including jobs and community benefits.

It is the third Community Windpower renewable energy project in southern Scotland. The project has drawn support from businesses across the region, including Grange Quarry & Concrete, AMD Contract Services and RJ McLeod.

The scheme itself consists of 75 turbines producing 525MW of electricity, and will be capable of powering 572,000 homes and offsetting 931,000 tonnes of CO 2 every year during its 40-year operational lifetime.

Energy storage facilities will be built within the wind farm, ensuring energy is stored away during low demand and enabling it to supply a more consistent level of power.

The project would also allow for the development of a visitor centre and walk. The visitor centre will be subject to a separate planning application and wider consultation.

Stuart Walker, community liaison officer at Community Windpower, said: “Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm will provide huge economic and social benefits to Dumfries and Galloway, both during construction and the 40-year operational lifetime.

“However, the benefits of this project are not just limited to directly supporting jobs during the post-Covid Green Recovery, it will also stimulate wider economic growth across the region and deliver 40 years of inward investment.”

A spokesperson for RJ McLeod: “RJ McLeod would like to offer their support for the Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm application because we believe the construction of this project will allow companies like ourselves, and the local supply chain, maintain or increase employee numbers in southern Scotland, and the wider Scottish area.

“Renewable energy projects such as this, allow companies to maintain and increase employment levels and provide real jobs, training, and thus an economic benefit at a local level in areas which are often short of external investment and stimulus.

“A project the size of Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm has the potential to provide a very significant boost to the economy of the south of Scotland, and Scotland as a whole; this is particularly the case during the construction period, not only in direct jobs but also in terms of the extensive and valuable supply chain of sub-contracted goods and services.”

Robbie Dodd, operations director at Grange Quarry & Concrete, said: “We’re previously worked with Community Windpower on projects and know first-hand the positive impact Scoop Hill will bring to the regional economy. Projects such as this will inevitably help retain and create valuable and skilled jobs in the local area. Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm will significantly help the Green Recovery in this region and also provide extra support and benefits to our local communities.”

Fraser Dykes, director at AMD Contract Services, said: “Community Windpower’s contracts has previously given AMD Contract Services Ltd the opportunity to give security for local people’s jobs, have a company policy of employing three apprentices every year and employ people who previously worked in opencast mining in the area. I know from previous experience Scoop Hill Community Wind Farm will provide a significant boost to the local economy.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk