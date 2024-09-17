Plans submitted for final Calton site

CGI of the scheme

Developer Glasgow Enlightenment has lodged a planning application with Glasgow City Council for Collegelands Park, following a three-month consultation period.

Along with two new student accommodation blocks with 591 beds in total, there will be 147 rented apartments and an arts centre featuring sliding glass walls opening on to a courtyard.

The new neighbourhood will be built on the last site of the Collegelands development, which was launched more than 20 years ago to help regenerate the Calton area.

Glasgow Enlightenment director Paul O’Donnell said: “We have lowered the heights of the buildings to address concerns around visual impact and have taken on board the feedback on how the park should look from local residents and community groups.

“We are very excited about plans for the development, which will deliver new green space, cultural activities and rented accommodation for the local community, along with much needed homes for students in Glasgow, which has the largest shortage of purpose-built student accommodation in the UK. It will offer a real opportunity for students to develop lasting ties with the city and become part of the local community.”

At the heart of the development will be the new arts facility being built by charity Dream Machine Productions. Dream Machine has for the last nine years operated a successful community hub with music and art studios, a café, galleries and music venues in London Road.

Collegelands from the air

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk