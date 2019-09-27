Plans submitted for new Hillingdon housing estate

CGI of the biodiverse residential estate

Inland Homes is planning to build a residential-led development on the site of the former Master Brewer Hotel in Freezeland Way, Hillingdon.

Its plans for Hillingdon Gardens include 514 apartments (with 179 of them classed as ‘affordable’) and 1,250 sq m of commercial space.

The masterplan for the state includes a network of footpaths, public squares and green spaces.

Inland Homes says that it has been working with the London Wildlife Trust to protect the existing natural eco systems and ‘ensure biodiversity throughout the overall design’.

Inland Homes chief executive Stephen Wicks said: “This is an important brownfield regeneration project which will help create over 500 new homes, ensuring a positive contribution to housing needs in the London Borough of Hillingdon. The scheme will benefit the natural environment surrounding the site, creating an attractive landscape. Inland Homes has a strong record of securing planning permission and delivering complex brownfield sites and we look forward to achieving full planning permission.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk