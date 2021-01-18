Plant business unveils plans for £33.8m leisure development

The leisure-based destination is planned for West Kinfauns, where Morris Leslie has its headquarters.

The development would include a four-star hotel, lodge-style cabins and a museum telling the story of transport and vehicles over the last century, with a focus on the impact of those from Scotland on this and more specifically the local area.

A proposal of application notice (PAN) has been submitted to Perth & Kinross Councill, noting the intent of Morris Leslie to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week period of consultation.

Company chairman Morris Leslie said: “This exciting £33.8 million development provides the perfect opportunity to maximise the potential of the location and draw tourism to the area on a local and national basis.

“Well-connected to the surrounding road network, including the A90, this premium destination will provide a gateway to Perth, to the surrounding area and beyond.

“The proposed scheme is of a scale that can support additional development and is ideally placed in terms of transport connection. It is also in a beautiful location with wonderful views.”

The site has been identified as a location for Perth’s proposed park and ride, which has planning consent, and the intention is to incorporate this into the development, if progressed by the council.

The museum would showcase how vehicles have evolved and the impact of Scots on this sector, including David Buick (founder of Buick), William Davidson (co-founder of Harley Davidson), and Preston Watson from Dundee who it is claimed, but not officially recorded, had the first powered flight at Errol some ten months before the Wright brothers.

It is also the intention to put on feature displays which will change twice annually. Such displays could focus on Grand Prix and racing cars driven by Scots, such as Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart and Dario Franchitti, the story of Stagecoach, or famous Scots on two wheels.

Council leader Murray Lyle said: “These plans, although at an early stage, are a significant vote of confidence in Perth and Kinross and our ambitious plans for the area, which include the redevelopment of Perth City Hall to house the Stone of Destiny and the creation of the Cross Tay Link Road."

