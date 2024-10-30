Plant-hire association hires decarbonisation manager

Luis Bassett

Luis Bassett joins the CPA from the London Borough of Merton, where he worked for eight years. His main role there was in the cleaner machinery team, implementing the London NRMM Low Emission Zone on behalf of 32 London local authorities.

Bassett became the team’s technical lead on compliance queries, guidance documentation, training materials and emissions calculations. He represented fleet and site operators, taking the lead on supplier engagement, most recently specialising in low emission solutions to site power, including Stage V generators, battery energy storage systems and flywheel energy storage technology.

CPA chief executive Steve Mulholland said: “Luis’s appointment will not only strengthen the CPA team but also support the CPA membership to reach net zero targets. Luis will also liaise closely with other industry stakeholders on future technologies and manage expectations within government and local authorities on the timescales of what is possible in the short to medium term.”

Luis Bassett said: “I am really excited to join the CPA. Decarbonisation is a huge challenge for the sector, a tricky terrain to navigate, and will require support and understanding from those who set environmental policies and targets. I am looking forward to getting to know CPA members and supporting them throughout this journey.”

