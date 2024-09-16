Plant hirer fined £80k after MEWP topple

Balloo Hire Centre pleaded guilty to two health and safety offences after an investigation by the Health & Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) into a loading operation that went wrong.

Laganside Crown Court heard that on 4th October 2022, a large mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) toppled off the side of a trailer as it was being driven onto it for transportation. The operator, driving the platform from the basket, was ejected onto the road, and sustained life changing injuries.

The HSENI investigation identified that Balloo had failed to adequately identify the risks associated with loading plant fitted with adjustable and retractable axles and failed to provide a banksman to assist the operator in safely controlling and directing the loading operations.

The loading operation was taking place on a public road, thereby placing members of the public at risk as well, HSENI said.

HSENI inspector Kevin Campbell said: “Employers have a legal duty to ensure employees and others are not put at risk while machinery and plant is being loaded or unloaded.

“Loading and unloading of plant and equipment is a very common activity across all industries. The size and weight of the load, and location of the loading or unloading activity, can make seemingly routine activities become more difficult and introduce specific hazards.

“Serious incidents can result where work activities have not been adequately assessed, with proper control measures put in place to safeguard employees and members of the public. Appropriately trained banksmen must be utilised where the risk assessment demonstrates their requirement, and arrangements must be put in place to keep people away from loading or unloading operations.

“HSENI will not hesitate to recommend the prosecution of companies who fail to provide safe working conditions for their employees.”

