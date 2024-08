Construction’s unskilled and semi-skilled site labourers for 8.2% more in their pay packets in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 compared to Q2 2023.

Skilled mechanical & electrical trades got a whopping 14.8% rise.

But plant operatives saw no increase at all – 0% – dragging down the industry average increase in earnings to 4.6% year-on-year

Source of the data is the Hays/BCIS Site Wage Cost Indices

