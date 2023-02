The 10% rise in sales in January continues the rising trend seen in the fourth quarter of 2022, when sales were 20% up, year-on-year.

According to the Construction Equipment Association, for whom the data is collated, problems associated with supply chain constraints that held back sales in 2022 appear to be fading.

Sales of crawler excavators were up 21% in January 2023, compared to January 2022; mini/midi excavator sales were up 8%.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk