Plantforce appoints commercial director

Chris Matthew

Chris Matthew has been brought in as commercial director by recently appointed Plantforce chief executive Sam Mercer, who took over leadership of the company from founder Claire Trott earlier this year.

Previously at P Flannery Plant Hire, and Balfour Beatty before that, Matthew was involved in some of the UK’s largest infrastructure projects, including the A14, M4, and M6 road improvement schemes. His background is in heavy plant hire and earthworks, along with strategic procurement.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Sam and the entire Plantforce team,” he said. “This is an incredible opportunity to be part of a company that’s always moving forward, both in terms of growth and innovation. Plantforce’s focus on digital tools and sustainable technologies is setting new standards in the industry, and I’m excited to help clients work more effectively and achieve even better results.”

Chief executive Sam Mercer said: “We’re delighted to have Chris on board. His experience and passion for innovation are a great fit for what we’re trying to achieve at Plantforce. Together, we’re focused on continuing to grow and providing even more value to our clients.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk