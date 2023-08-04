Plantforce heads north

The new facility in Bury will offer both self-drive and operated plant and machinery, including excavators, dozers, compaction equipment and articulated dump trucks, as well as crushers and screeners.

Plantforce is based in Weston-super-Mare and has several depots in the southwest. Until now, its only location outside the southwest has been in Stratford-upon-Avon, although it also shares facilities with sister company Molson on Inverness.

Plantforce managing director Claire Trott said; “Opening a new depot in Bury is an exciting development that will give us a real foothold to expand our growth in the northwest of the country. This region is a key part of our growth strategy and with large infrastructure projects in addition to the ongoing regeneration works, we are committed to improving the service we provide to our large base of customers in the area.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk