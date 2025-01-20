  1. Instagram
Construction News

22 January 2025

Plasterboard recycling moves to the next level

2 days British Gypsum has brought to market what is claimed to be the first UK-manufactured plasterboard made from 100% recycled gypsum.

Gyproc SoundBloc Infinaé 100, the recycled plasterboard

Gyproc SoundBloc Infinaé 100 is described as “a new benchmark for sustainable construction”.

It is made in the UK by British Gypsum, a subsidiary of French company Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions, by taking plasterboard waste from construction sites and reprocessing it.

Dean O’Sullivan, managing director at Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions, said: “The new Gyproc SoundBloc Infinaé 100 is a testament to British Gypsum’s commitment to the circular economy and dedication to shaping a more sustainable future for the construction industry. This breakthrough will showcase what is possible when we invest in the future of our industry and the planet, paving the way for a new standard in environmental responsibility.”

He added: “Our innovative 100% recycled plasterboard is more than just a product; it’s a further step towards a circular future where business and environmental goals align for a better world.”

