Plastic building block maker gets backing

Quick Block is made from recycled polypropylene

Stirling-based Quick Block has secured £310,000 investment from Edinburgh angel syndicate Equity Gap, Scottish Enterprise under its co-investment fund and the University of Strathclyde’s Inspire Entrepreneurs Fund.

Quick Block makes blocks from recycled polypropylene that ship flat-pack and click open to create boxes. They require no tools to assemble. The boxes are then filled with spoil or gravel to create concrete-free building blocks.

The company has recently completed trials of a bullet- and blast-resistant version, which provides easily portable and rapidly-deployable shelter for troops in hostile environments.

Chief executive Andrew Vincent said: “The additional funding allows us to grow the business from general civilian use into potentially a NATO-wide supplier of troop protection.

“We have established Quick Block as an alternative to traditional materials in the construction sector and in pop up events and we will also be expanding that area of the business.”

Quick Block blocks filled with gravel or other material have also been tested as effective barriers against certain vehicle terrorist attacks by cars trying to ram crowds or enter restricted areas.

Anne Henderson, investment manager at the University of Strathclyde, said: “We are proud to invest in a Strathclyde Alumni start-up through our Strathclyde Inspire Entrepreneurs Fund. Strathclyde has a strong tradition of investing in innovative companies and Quick Block’s sustainable construction blocks have the potential to support the transition to a greener economy. We look forward to following and supporting the company’s next chapter as it expands and grows.”

A Quick Block shooting shelter on a Scottish estate

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk